OXFORD, United Kingdom — “I once sat exactly where you did,” Joshua Popsie, vice president of marketing at 1-800Accountant, told the St. Bonaventure University students assembled in the Trinity College Auditorium for a seminar preceding a weekly high table dinner.
The 2013 St. Bonaventure graduate who had been a student in SBU’s Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program in 2012, emphasized, “Studying at Trinity College is more than an education. It’s an international experience.”
Popsie has presented yearly in the Oxford program since 2015 and encouraged the students to get the full experience out of the study abroad program, to set themselves apart from others through the program and to properly include it on their resumes.
“You have to be able to go beyond just writing Oxford on a resume,” Popsie said. “You need to be able to articulate that experience, as well.”
Popsie highlighted the importance of networking, an experience that for him started in Oxford, and he also emphasized breaking out of the “echo chamber” of the “Bonaventure bubble” and exploring the differing ideas and perspectives of those around us.
He attributed his career successes to his ability to network and get to know new people. And at the end of his seminar, he invited students to follow him on LinkedIn.
“My network is your network,” he assured them.
In an interview after the seminar, the Concord, N.H., native said he originally thought he would become a sports broadcaster. While working a summer job, however, he discovered a passion for marketing and advertising.
His first job in marketing and advertising was with Icelandair, first in Boston and then in Reykjavik, Iceland. Before taking the job with 1-800Accountant, he worked for SC Johnson & Son Inc. and then for High Liner Foods Inc.
He credited his Oxford summer with opening his eyes to many new experiences.
“It was probably the thing that made me grow up the fastest,” Popsie recalled.
He admitted that in his early career days he had been apprehensive about reaching out to new people and about networking. Soon, he found he managed to continue those practices.
Popsie reminisced on even using fun occasions as networking opportunities, then laughed, adding his only regret was that he didn’t network more.
“Even if you’re going out to the bars, use the time to talk and interact with the locals,” he said.
He also noted he is happy to return to the program annually and to have the chance to offer his advice to fellow Bonnies.
“I see so much of myself in some of the students, and I love seeing them excited and enjoying the program,” he said.
The St. Bonaventure students will finish their Oxford study abroad program on Aug. 12.
Jandoli Institute explores ethical question about COVID treatment
A new Jandoli Institute article explores whether hospitals would be morally justified to refuse to treat COVID-19 patients who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
The article, "Should the unvaccinated receive treatment for COVID-19?" was reported and written for the institute’s Hybrid Journalism Project by Alex Gillham, an assistant professor in the Department of Philosophy at St. Bonaventure University; Carole McNall, an assistant professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure; and St. Bonaventure May 2022 graduate Adam Odolil.
The authors interviewed four philosophers with expertise in biomedical ethics to gain insight into decisions to treat unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. All four agreed that hospitals have a responsibility to treat individuals who declined to get vaccinated, then contract COVID-19.
As Phillip Reed, one of the philosophers interviewed for the article, explained, “The task of medicine is to treat patients. It should not be in the business of judging people for their suboptimal lifestyle choices.”
The article is part of a series of essays produced for the Jandoli Institute’s Hybrid Journalism Project in which professors from different disciplines partner with faculty from the Jandoli School to develop and produce news stories.
“The goal of the project is for the non-journalism faculty to gain insight into our industry and for the journalism faculty to learn how those with knowledge and expertise in different fields can strengthen our reporting,” Jandoli Institute Executive Director Richard Lee said.