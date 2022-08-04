St. Bonaventure at Oxford

Jordan Fitch (left), a broadcast journalism major at St. Bonaventure University, interviews SBU's Jandoli School alumnus Joshua Popsie at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

 Rich Lee

OXFORD, United Kingdom — “I once sat exactly where you did,” Joshua Popsie, vice president of marketing at 1-800Accountant, told the St. Bonaventure University students assembled in the Trinity College Auditorium for a seminar preceding a weekly high table dinner.

The 2013 St. Bonaventure graduate who had been a student in SBU’s Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program in 2012, emphasized, “Studying at Trinity College is more than an education. It’s an international experience.”

