ALLEGANY — A structure fire was reported at approximately 5:27 a.m. Sunday morning at 1740 Upper Birch Run Road in the town of Allegany.
Arriving just three minutes after the emergency scanner tones went off, Allegany’s chief called it a working fire.
According to the Cattaraugus County online property map, the residence is owned by Laurence C. Stady Jr.
“Responding to the scene was Westons Mills, Portville, Hinsdale, Knapp Creek, the Town and city of Olean, Limestone, Bolivar, Cuba, Salamanca and Kill Buck, as well as many departments standing by in stations,” the Allegany Fire Department reported on Facebook.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.