OLEAN — Dylan Booker, a recent Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, received this year’s award from the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
This year’s scholarship award from the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund was $1,000.
This scholarship is available to a Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES criminal justice student from any of the three BOCES locations, pursuing a degree in law enforcement.
The fund was established in memory of sheriff’s deputy Wayne Krieger by his family. The name of the scholarship was changed in 2019 to also honor Mr. Krieger's wife, Carol Krieger, who passed away in January of that year.
The fund also supports an annual scholarship for a JCC Sheriff's Academy student from either Allegany or Cattaraugus county enrolled in the criminal justice academy.
Booker will attend SUNY Brockport.
Donations can be made to the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.