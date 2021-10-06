SALAMANCA — The 43rd annual Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival held this past Friday through Sunday saw crowds of hundreds come out for live entertainment, carnival rides, tasty food, dozens of vendors and more in Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area.
Although the yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, festival organizers said this year’s festival was a huge success for the community.
“After everything and not having it for two years, people needed something, they needed to get out,” said co-organizer Kathi Sarver. “It was good to bring something like this to Salamanca.”
Comfortable temperatures and sunny skies on Friday and Saturday brought out the most people for notable events including bands under the big tent, a car show, carnival rides and other activities for kids and plenty of places to eat and shop.
“Sunday it was a little iffy, it wasn’t as good as a crowd as we had in past years on Sunday because of the rain,” Sarver said.
To kick off the festival Friday night, the committee decided to open the carnival rides for kids, something usually only available on the weekend, as well as a performance by local band The Porcelain Busdrivers for the adults, Sarver explained.
“There was a huge crowd Friday night for the Busdrivers, and of course the carnival rides were busy all weekend,” she said. “I think it was a good thing to have them both Friday night.”
In addition to the crowds for the entertainment and rides, Sarver said many food vendors and several of the crafts vendors sold out by the end of the night Friday and Saturday.
“It was packed all day Saturday because of all the entertainment we had, between the dancers, the caricature artists, the other musicians and then that night we had The Hootz,” she said.
Also back this year was the car show along Main Street, which had over 25 entries. Sarver said a lot of people walked down to the bridge from the park to see them. “I’m sure we will have it again next year.”
For the Grand Parade on Sunday, the threat of rain kept both the crowds and some units away, Sarver said. Nevertheless, a few dozen units still made their ways down Main and Broad streets as hundreds lined the sidewalks to watch the trucks, marchers, bands and local groups go by.
“I believe there would have been more of a turnout had the rain not been there, but overall the rain did hold out and it was a good success,” she said.
Throughout the festival, the only issue that has been ongoing for years is the amount of traffic and enough space for parking around the park. Sarver said people trying to park on Park Avenue where many vendors tents and booths set up has been a struggle before, and the only closes parking areas are near the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.
“It’s really tough. We’ve got a find a better way to handle the parking,” she said. “I don’t know how to fix it because there really isn’t any other place to park.”
In the coming weeks, the organizing committee will come together to look over the bills, see what worked and what didn’t this year and begin plans for the 2022 festival.
“We still had some money that was carried over, so we want to get an overall feel of whether we broke even or we might be a little over budget,” Sarver said. “For the strong crowds that we had, if we went a little over budget, I think that’s still wonderful because it was huge, huge crowds.”
Forming a committee of local volunteers who organize the festival began in April 2016 when Ross Ledsome, a longtime vendor of the festival, approached the city council about taking it off the city’s hands. Between 2013 and 2015, the city ran the festival, but Ledsome said an independent committee could give the festival the time and attention needed to make it grow.
“It is our committee who does it and puts it on, but a bulk of the work was done by Ross,” Sarver said. “We all had our separate things to do, but he is the backbone of it. Without Ross, we could never pull it off.”
Next year’s festival is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. To volunteer or sign up, contact Sarver at the city comptroller’s office, 945-3890.