OLEAN — One person was injured in an accident that closed a section of Route 16 late Monday.
According to the New York State Police, the one-vehicle accident occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 16 near McCann Hollow Road. A 17-year-old Olean boy was listed as the driver.
John Artlip, owner of the property where the accident occurred, states that the vehicle crossed the center line and took out his mailbox before striking a row of 40-foot pines and coming to rest on its roof. One of the pines was reportedly sheared off approximately four feet above the ground.
According to Artlip, the driver was transported to Olean General Hospital with a suspected head injury.
As a result of the accident, Route 16 was closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. until approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday between Ward Lane and McCann Hollow Road.
No further information was available Tuesday evening.