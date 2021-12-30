The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 62 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
There have now been 11,762 cases of coronavirus in the county since March 2020.
Nineteen of the new cases were individuals who had been vaccinated, while 43 were unvaccinated. A waning of the vaccine’s effectiveness over time points to a need for people to get a booster shot.
The seven-day rolling average remained in double digits at 10.3%.
The health department continued to distribute free rapid tests from its Olean offices. Details are on the county website at www.cattco.org.
The health department is following 335 active cases, 40 residents in hospitals and 380 in contact quarantine.
There have been 210 COVID-19 deaths since April 2020, 34 already this month. The record month for deaths was in November when there were 37 deaths.
Thirty-three of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 5,583 cases. There were also seven cases in the northeast where there have been 2,193 cases, and nine cases each in the southwest and northwest where there have been 2,326 and 1,627 cases respectively.
Thirty-five of the new cases were women, who now represent 6,180 of the total cases and 23 men who now total 5,582 cases.
Residents are being encouraged to wear masks when in public places or spending time with people they do not live with; social distance, wash hands often with soap and water, stay home when they are sick and get tested for COVID-19.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, visit data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10