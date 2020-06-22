OLEAN — Six graduating Allegany-Limestone Central School seniors recently received scholarship awards established by area residents or in memory of late community members from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Morgan King received the Fred G. Grace Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
Established in memory of Mr. Grace, a long-time Allegany Central School administrator, the scholarship is for a senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School who will be majoring in business, education or a sports-related field. The recipient must also have lettered in a varsity sport.
Walter and Michele Nye, Mr. Grace’s son-in-law and daughter, established the endowment at the Community Foundation. Mr. Grace dedicated more than 50 years to the Allegany Central School system, serving as a teacher, coach, principal and member of the board of education.
King will attend Edinboro University where she will study secondary education with a focus in biology.
Taylor Davis and Tierney Hemphill received the Frank A. Martin III Memorial Scholarship for $500 each.
This scholarship is for a graduating Allegany-Limestone Central School senior planning to attend a 2- or 4-year college who participated in a women’s sport. Recipients must be in high academic standing (at least a 3.0 GPA) and demonstrate strong community service.
Mr. Martin’s family established the scholarship in memory of the long-time coach and educator
Davis plans to attend SUNY Geneseo to study early childhood special education. Hemphill will study philosophy, politics and law at John Carroll University.
Emmy Li received the Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship.
The scholarship, established by Joseph and Cecily Higgins, is for an Allegany-Limestone Central School or Archbishop Walsh Academy senior who intends to pursue a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) degree. The scholarship, $10,000 in total, is given in $2,500 yearly disbursements over four years.
Li will attend the University of Southern California where she will study biomedical engineering with a pre-med track.
Li also received the Patricia McCarthy Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship is available to Allegany-Limestone Central School and Olean High School graduating seniors accepted to either a 2- or 4-year college, in good academic standing. The preferred candidate demonstrates entrepreneurial spirit and has a strong record of service to others as well as extracurricular involvement.
Michael Wittmeyer and his mother, Dr. Carol Wittmeyer, established the scholarship in memory of Michael’s nanny for 18 years, Patricia McCarthy.
Morgan King and Cameron Riordan received the Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 each.
The scholarship is for a graduating senior from Allegany-Limestone Central School in good academic standing who intends to pursue a 2- or 4-year degree in environmental science or other science-related field.
The scholarship, in memory of Nicolas G. Pendl, a 2013 Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, was established by Peter, Mary and Bethany Pendl; the Pendl and Potter families; the Allegany Engine Company; and friends of Nicolas.
Riordan will study environmental economics at West Virginia University.
Mikayla King received the Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship, in memory of Robert and Marjorie Schaumleffel, is for a graduating senior of Olean, Portville, Archbishop Walsh, or Allegany-Limestone who is an active member of the Rotary Interact Club who writes an outstanding essay on the meaning of the rotary saying “service above self.”
King will study health science at St. Bonaventure University.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY or online at cattfoundation.org.