OLEAN — Six recent Allegany-Limestone Central School graduates received scholarship awards recently from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Madison Callen and Hayden Kolb received awards from the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship Fund.
This fund provides two annual scholarships each at Allegany-Limestone Central: one $500 award for a deserving student participating in the girls’ basketball program at Allegany-Limestone, and one $2,500 award for a deserving student who will attend a 2- or 4-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success.
Hayden Kolb received a $2,500 award. She plans to begin studies in business administration at Jamestown Community College.
Callen received the $500 award for a participant in the girls’ basketball program. She will study engineering at Binghamton University.
Callen also received the Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship.
The scholarship, established by Joseph and Cecily Higgins, is for an Allegany-Limestone Central School or Archbishop Walsh Academy senior who intends to pursue a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) degree. The scholarship, $10,000 in total, is given in $2,500 yearly disbursements over four years.
Gavin Truman and Francesca Klice received the Chipmonk Community Hall Scholarship for $600.
This fund provides scholarships for Allegany-Limestone Central School students continuing their education. Preference is given to a relative or current resident of the Allegany area of Chipmonk.
Truman will study mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Klice will study communication sciences and disorders at West Virginia University.
Truman also received the Thomas W. Conklin Scholarship for $500.
The Thomas W. Conklin Sr. Scholarship, given over two semesters in $500 disbursements, is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central or Olean High School attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The student must have maintained an overall grade point average of 85 or above during his or her high school career and exhibited high academic effort. The student must exhibit certain intangible qualities including kindness to others, leadership, positive attitude and sense of humor. The student must demonstrate past involvement in the community. Mr. Conklin’s family and co-workers at KOA Speer Electronics in Bradford, Pa. established the scholarship in his memory.
Kyrin LaBella received the inaugural Long/Vossler Family Scholarship for $1,600.
This scholarship is intended for graduates of Allegany-Limestone Central School, with preference for graduating students planning to attend St. Bonaventure University. Preference is for a student majoring in education or business. Jim and Pat Vossler Long established this scholarship. Both graduated from Allegany-Limestone and attended St. Bonaventure University.
Labella will attend St. Bonaventure University to study criminology.
Elizabeth Stayer received the James A. and Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship for $1,000.
The James A. and Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship Fund provides scholarships to students graduating from Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Belfast Central High School or Archbishop Walsh Academy. Preference is for a hard-working student who shows potential and perseverance. Special consideration will be given to students who have faced a learning challenge.
Stayer plans to study radiological sciences at Gannon University.
Donations can be made any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.