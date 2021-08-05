PORTVILLE — A new business office opened in Portville this summer: Medical Travel Staffing Agency by the Florida-based GLC Group.
“We’re hiring with very competitive wages,” said Dawn Mesler, an account/office manager in the new office. “Our paying wage is approximately double what they would make if they were walking into a facility. … People are welcome to come in and review what we have available.”
Following are five things you want to know about Medical Travel Staffing Agency:
What do they do?
Medical Travel Staffing Agency hires medical workers in all career fields for temporary placement in hospitals, nursing homes and correctional facilities around the world, as well as in Western New York.
They include certified nursing assistants, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, physical and respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, physician assistants and medical doctors.
How do they find medical workers?
Recruiters search for qualified candidates on Facebook, online job sites and online nursing sites. A handful of recruiters will be joining office staff next week and the agency is planning to hire more recruiters in the coming weeks.
Where are they located?
32 S. Main St., Suite 1, in Portville.
What are their hours?
8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, preferably between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How to contact them?
In addition to Mesler, Erica Babcock of Port Allegany, Pa., is also an account/office manager in the Portville office. Babcock can be reached at (814) 203-2447 or ebabcock@glcgroup.com and Mesler at (814) 558-6617 or dmesler@glcgroup.com.
GLC Group also has offices in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Charleston, S.C.; Dallas/Fort Worth; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Lincoln, Neb.; Los Angeles; New York City; Norfolk, Va.; Syracuse; and St. Louis, Mo.