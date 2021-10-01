43rd annual Falling Leaves Fest kicks off today

SALAMANCA — The 43rd annual iteration of the city’s favorite fall festival is back.
The Salamanca Seneca Falling Leaves Festival kicks off this afternoon after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the annual event’s organizers still have plenty in store.
The three-day festival will be held today through Sunday in Jefferson Street Park and the downtown area with both favorites from past years and attractions new to attendees this year.
The fun begins this afternoon when food stands and arts and crafts vendors can begin opening their booths at noon.
Starting at 5 o’clock, the free carnival rides for kids will be open for the first time on a Friday in many years. Kids can enjoy a roller coaster, swings and more thrills. Rides are open until 8 p.m.
Also at 5 p.m., local favorites the Porcelin Bus Drivers will take the main stage in the park, playing a full set of classics until 9 o’clock.
Festivities continue Saturday when the food stands and arts and craft booths open for lunch at 11 a.m. Also starting at 11 o’clock, J.D. Gardner and his “Res Road Sounds” will provide music throughout the afternoon in between live performances on the main stage.
At noon, the new addition of a car show will open along Main Street. See classic and unique cars of all kinds until 3 o’clock. The free carnival rides will also open at noon and run until 8 p.m.
Beginning at 1 p.m., other free activities for kids will be available along Jefferson Streets. Enjoy bounce houses, a petting zoo, face painting, balloon animals and more until 4 o’clock.
Also at 1 o’clock, the first performance under the big tent will be the musical duo Happy Day, who will play until 3 p.m. At the same time, the Paul Antonio Magic Stilt Walker will be out and about in the park.
Starting at 2:30, famous regional artist Eric Jones will return to the festival for free caricature drawings until 5 p.m.
At 3 o’clock, the next performers under the tent will be a demonstration from Seneca dancers.
Then at 5 p.m., The Hootz will be back in their hometown from their new home in Nashville to give an unforgettable performance.
The final day of the festival kicks off with a Sunday morning community service at the nearby Riverside Chapel on the corner of Broad Street and Front Avenue.
As on Saturday, the food stands and arts and craft booths open for lunch at 11 a.m. and J.D. Gardner and his “Res Road Sounds” will provide music throughout the afternoon. The free carnival rides will also open at noon and run until 7 o’clock.
At 1 p.m., the Grand Parade steps off from Atlantic Street and makes its way down Main Street and Broad Street to Triangle Park. Old musical favorites the Marilla Fireman's Band, the Northcoast Brass, 23 Skidoo and the Hitmen are back to march and play while new additions Hamburg Kingsmen Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Steel City Alumni Drum Corps from Pittsburgh, Pa., and the Nano Barries from Buffalo are ready to give a great show.
Stiltwalker Paul Antonio is back again from 1 to 3 p.m. Then at 2 o’clock, Eric Jones will be back again for pumpkin carving until 4:30 p.m.
Native dancers will once again be under the tent from 3 to 4 o’clock, and at the same time, a fireman’s display will be held on Jefferson Street.
The Falling Leaves Festival has been a mainstay nearly every year since 1976 when various Salamanca residents in 1975 formed the Salamanca Positive Action Committee to increase civic pride. The first festival was held Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 1976.