SALAMANCA — Students in the Salamanca City Central School District returned to class from the holiday break Tuesday, but nearly 40 of them didn’t after testing positive for COVID-19.
District officials reported 18 staff members and 37 students tested positive by the time the Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Dr. Mark Beehler, deputy superintendent, said there have been some delays in testing and notification of results from the Cattaraugus County Health Department due to the increased number of cases, which has made it challenging to get an accurate number of cases in the school.
“After a meeting today with Cattaraugus County Health Department, there is an indication that in the very near future there will be some changes coming to the contact tracing process that the county will follow,” he said.
With 38 staff members out Tuesday due to personal or health reasons, Beehler said the district continues having trouble filling positions, adding more substitutes are welcome and the district provides all the training necessary to new applicants.
“Even with the substitute ranks that we have, today resulted in 12 unfilled teaching assignments,” he added. “What that does is cause some pretty significant interruptions in the instructional process in our buildings.”
The district received about 1,300 home testing kits Monday that were distributed to families Tuesday, Beehler said. He said families can now test symptomatic individuals at home and not chance sending a contagious child to school.
Beehler noted the at-home kits are not for daily use and the district is not requiring daily testing before students come to school. He noted they don’t know if or when they’ll receive more test kits.
“This goes for our staff and our students, stay home or keep your learner home if they are ill and get tested,” he added.
Superintendent Robert Breidenstein said the county is not pursuing the test-to-stay option at this time. He said it isn’t currently logistically possible for Salamanca and they would need county approval before doing daily testing anyway.
Additionally, Briedenstein said the district is not moving toward a five-day quarantine period from 10 days. He said the shorter quarantine would be for vaccinated adults only if that were to change.
Board member Kerry John asked what the accuracy rate of the at-home test kits is. Breidenstein said he doesn’t have a specific number but has heard 80 to 85 percent. If a rapid result test comes up positive, an individual should still contact the county and get an official test. If a student or staff member tests positive, he said they should contact the district’s nurse manager for further instruction.
John also wondered if the district is prepared to transition to remote learning if necessary. Breidenstein said there isn’t a specific number needed to trigger that transition, but it may happen if enough people are out. He said the biggest concern is having enough staff.
“With 18 staff and 37 students, we’re lower than we’ve been previously when we had to close,” he added. “That’s roughly two-thirds of where we were last time we closed.”
John wondered if the students are getting enough support when coming back to school so as not to fall further behind. Breidenstein said the district offers tutoring services after school, but having enough staff available and getting students to stay after for help has been a struggle.
“This is not going to be a 2021-22 school year fix,” he said. “It’s probably going ‘21, ‘22, ‘23, ‘24 and probably into ‘25 to continue that progress to close that learning gap and learning loss.”
Beehler said nearly every teacher has the ability to stay after school through the extend-day program and be compensated to work with students. In the high school, teachers have already begun identifying students who will need ongoing support due to troubles with virtual learning in the past 21 months.