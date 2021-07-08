3 Catt-LV graduates receive scholarships

CATTARAUGUS — Three recent Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School graduates received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Lexi Mikowicz and Haley Dorman received the May C. Carroll Scholarship for $1,450 each.
The May C. Carroll Scholarship is given to a graduating senior who is a resident of Cattaraugus. Recipients must demonstrate academic promise and be active in extracurricular activities and community service. The scholarship was established at CRCF through the May C. Carroll Trust.
Mikowicz plans to double major in environmental science and biology and minor in Spanish at Lander University. Dorman will attend Le Moyne College to study human resource management.
Additionally, Nick Savidge received the Eric Peters Memorial Scholarship for $1,500.
Established in memory of former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School student Eric Peters, this scholarship is for a graduating senior of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School with preference for a student who is also a member of Little Valley United Methodist Church.
Savidge plans to attend SUNY Fredonia to study social studies education.
Donations can be made to the either of these scholarship funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org