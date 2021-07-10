3 area high school grads receive new CRCF scholarships

Three high school graduates from Cattaraugus County recently received scholarship awards being made for the first time from newly established scholarship funds, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community.
Gabriel Snyder, of Ellicottville Central School, and West Valley Academy and Central School’s Chloe Chai received the Elisa B. Hughey Memorial Scholarship for the Arts for $1,000 each.
This scholarship was established in 2016 by the friends and family of Elisa B. Hughey, a deep lover of the arts and education, after she lost a long battle with cancer. In 2019, the Hughey Scholarship Committee moved the fund under the management of CRCF.
This fund provides two annual scholarships, one each for Ellicottville and West Valley Central high schools, for college-bound students committed to advancing their skills in any aspect of the fine arts including sculpture, painting, drawing, watercolor, graphics, animation, architecture/design and photography.
Snyder will study Theatre at Sarah Lawrence College. Chai will attend Denison University to study studio art.
Snyder also received the inaugural Ginger D. Schroder Legislative District 3 Scholarship for $500.
Ginger D. Schroder, of Farmersville, established this scholarship through her legislative salary after being elected to the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The Ginger D. Schroder Legislative District 3 Scholarship is given to a graduating high school student residing in Cattaraugus County Legislative District 3, which covers the towns of Ellicottville, Farmersville, Franklinville, Lyndon, Machias and Mansfield, who will pursue a trade degree or 2- or 4-year college degree.
Madison Braker, of Salamanca Central School, received the first-ever Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
Established and named in memory of the former Salamanca educator and dedicated member of the school community, this scholarship is for a student from the Salamanca City Central School District who is planning to attend a 2- or 4-year college or technical/trade school, with second preference going to a student from any school in Cattaraugus County planning to attend a 2- or 4-year college or trade/technical school.
Braker will major in sociology and minor in psychology at St. Bonaventure University.
Donations can be made to any of these scholarship funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.