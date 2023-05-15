OLEAN — Joining the council for a day of golf helps the Allegheny Highlands Council not only cover costs associated with the Scouting program, but serves as your personal promise to our Scouts today and our community tomorrow.
Dr. Tony Evans, executive board member of the council, stated, “For over a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun. We invited you to play golf in the Good Scout Golf Tournament Monday, June 12th at the Bartlett Country Club.”
Proceeds from the Good Scout Golf Tournament will advance the mission of the Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA: To prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices throughout their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.
For the enjoyment of their participants, the field will be limited to 36 foursomes with men's, women's and mixed divisions. Advance registration only; game day check-in will begin at 9 a.m. The scramble will get underway with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Team awards will be presented at the post-play dinner.
Player and sponsor opportunities include individual golfer $150/foursome $600; hole sponsorship for $100; and dinner only tickets at $50. All players are provided with golf, cart, lunch at halfway house and post-play dinner.
Other sponsorship options range from $700 Life Scout Sponsor up to $5000 as Distinguished Eagle Level. For more information and detail on the different levels, please call the council at (716) 665-2697. There will be team prizes for first and second places for the divisions as well as several contests out on the course including longest drive and closest to the pin.
The council provides fun and educational programs to more than 1,500 young people who participate in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and exploring activities in the five county service area of Allegany, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties in New York, and McKean and Potter Counties in Pennsylvania.
At this year’s awards dinner after the golf tournament, husband and wife Mary Freeman and Michael Kelley will be honored and recognized with the Good Scout award. The award is presented to members of our community who, in their daily lives, exemplify the ideals of the Boy Scouts of America as expressed in the Scout Oath and Law.
Mary Freeman is an experienced member of the Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, where she has held several positions, including Friends of Scouting chairperson, Safe Scouting Champion and Unit Commissioner for Portville Pack and Troop 631.
Michael Kelley has been involved with Scouting since his youth, starting with Troop 4 in Verona, N.J., where he participated in the Boy Scout Pavilion at the 1964 New York World's Fair.
Evans added, “We appreciate your effort to participate at any level and look forward to seeing you this summer for a great golfing event.”
Checks can be made payable to Allegheny Highlands Council with credit card options available. A rain date of June 19, 2023, is set.
For more information or to register, please call (716) 665-2697 or email nathaniel.thornton@scouting.org.