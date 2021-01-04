OLEAN — When you look out the window or step out your door this week, it’s going to look and feel a lot like the day before.
“We’re going to be in a pattern of pretty similar weather this week,” said David Thomas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Temperatures throughout the week are expected to hover at or above freezing, and while the temperature tonight will be around 28, it will continually drop until the weekend, when it’s expected to hit just 20 degrees.
“January can be a little more sunnier month than December,” Thomas said.
But there won’t be much evidence of sun this week. It’s expected to remain cloudy with possible breaks of a “little bit of sun” on Thursday and/or Friday, Thomas said.
“We’re not looking for any big events this week,” Thomas said. “There might be brief periods of a little nuisance snow Tuesday or Wednesday but it won’t amount to much.”
The next measurable snow is expected in the the second week of January.