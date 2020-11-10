OLEAN — The 25th annual HomeCare & Hospice Foundation’s Tree of Life ornament is a special way for you to remember your loved one’s life or to honor a special someone this holiday season.
This year’s ornament is a beautifully designed, pewter-finish tree that can be engraved with name or customized to your liking. The price per ornament is $20, plus $5 shipping and handling per ornament. You can choose to have your ornament mailed directly to you or someone else.
Additional options include purchasing an angel ornament for $5 plus $5 for shipping and handling. Although angel ornaments cannot be engraved, we encourage you to share a brief note or message about a loved one to be shared during the 2020 Tree of Life Virtual Ceremony.
The annual ceremony provides an opportunity for community members to honor a loved one during the holiday season. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, a virtual ceremony will be held on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
“Every year we are look forward to the Tree of Life Ceremonies. It is such a wonderful way for connecting with families that Hospice has served and also providing a way for anyone missing their loved ones to come together and celebrate the memories,” said Director of Organizational Advancement for HomeCare & Hospice, Ink Young.
“The virtual ceremony will include many special ways to remember loved ones such as a slideshow of pictures of special moments and people, and thoughts shared by Spiritual Care and Social Work staff and volunteers. 2020 has been a difficult year for many and continuing and starting new traditions for the holidays is important. I welcome everyone to join us this year in remembering and honoring those important memories.”
Orders and photos must be submitted by Dec. 11. This date will help to ensure names and photos can be included in the Tree of Life Virtual Ceremony. The virtual ceremony will be posted to our social media sites later the same day for those that are not able to watch at the time of the ceremony.
You can order online at www.homecare-hospice.org/tree-of-life-2020/. Orders can also be placed by calling the Olean HomeCare & Hospice office at (716) 372-2106.