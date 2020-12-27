OLEAN — The weather words this week are snow and rain, as the Olean area is expected to both start and end not only the week, but the year, with a mix of snow and rain.
“The rain Monday will be changing to snow with an accumulation of an inch or two,” said Tony Nsuini, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The snow will end Tuesday with the sun coming out by afternoon, although it will remain partly cloudy. The temperature won’t rise much, with a high of only around 25 after a low of 20 tonight.
Wednesday and Thursday will remain cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s during the day and low temps dipping only to the mid-30s overnight Wednesday. Thursday will warm up with temperatures expected to be in the lower 40s but snow will blow in Thursday night with colder temperatures down to the upper 20s for New Year’s Eve. Friday is expected to bring the new year in with a mix of snow and rain, with a high in the lower 40s.
“The Olean area had just three-tenths of an inch during the most recent event,” Nsuini said of the snow that fell Saturday. He went on to report that Franklinville had 2.6 inches of snow, Randolph had 3 inches, Little Valley 9 inches and Perry 15.2 inches.
There’s been more snow to date in Olean this year, although with only three significant snowfalls, it may not seem like it. Last year at this time, 14.2 inches of snow had fallen in the Olean area, with 7.7 inches in December. This year, as readers can see on page B-8, to date we’ve had 15.5 inches of total snow, with 11 inches of that total falling this month.
Although the region has had less rain to date than last year, when the area received 43.8 inches of precipitation as opposed to 38.99 inches this year, it has been a rainy December. So far, our area has had 3.21 inches this month, as compared to 2.45 inches in December 2019.
A decidedly mild winter with warmer-than-normal temperatures and more rain than snow was predicted for our region by The Old Farmer’s Almanac, as we reported in the Sept. 5 State & Union column.
The Almanac predicted the Lower Lakes region, of which we are part, will experience winter temperatures “much above normal, on average, despite cold periods in in early and mid-December, from late December into early January, in early to mid-January, and in late January.”
“Precipitation will be near normal,” the Almanac reports for the region. “Snowfall will be below normal in most areas, with the snowiest periods in early and mid-December, mid- to late February, and early to mid-March.”