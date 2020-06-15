Jamestown Community College faculty members Jessica Kubiak and Laura Parmenter received the 2020 State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence recently.
The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence recognizes consistently superior professional achievement and encourages the ongoing pursuit of excellence. A SUNY advisory committee reviewed nominations from faculty, students, and colleagues throughout the 64-campus system.
Kubiak, assistant professor of reading and composition on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
She attended Boston College from 1996-1999 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and an undergraduate certificate in African Studies at the University of Pittsburgh at Oakland in 2006.
She completed a master’s degree in adult education at Buffalo State College and a graduate certificate in composition studies at Indiana University’s East campus.
She is completing coursework for a Ph.D. in English at Old Dominion University, where her courses and research focus on rhetoric, learner experience, and literacy instruction in higher education settings.
Kubiak has worked at JCC for 10 years as both a faculty member and a staff member. Prior to obtaining her teaching position in early 2013, she was the college’s director of academic initiatives, coordinating experiential learning, honors program, and undergraduate research efforts.
Kubiak teaches developmental and college-level courses on reading, writing, and area studies. She has revised and created several courses with her colleagues, including a corequisite support course for college composition and a technical writing course.
She recently served as the humanities program director and co-chair of the college’s curriculum committee. Kubiak is the college lead for a SUNY-administered grant focused on revising developmental English.
Kubiak volunteers at her children’s schools and other community organizations, and has served as co-chair of the CSA Canticle Farm’s communication and events committee.
Prior to joining JCC, Kubiak was employed by the Guidance Center in Bradford, where she worked as a mental health case manager and coordinated the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for McKean County. She also worked in institutional advancement at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Parmenter, who began teaching at JCC’s Jamestown Campus in 2016, received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching. She teaches numerous anatomy and physiology, chemistry, and allied health chemistry courses and, under her leadership and guidance, JCC has broadened its online offerings in chemistry.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry at Saint Vincent College in 2003 and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Sherman College of Chiropractic in 2006. She holds a New York state chiropractic license.
Parmenter is a former anatomy and physiology instructor and program director at Greenville Technical College.