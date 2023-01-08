$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Gowanda
GOWANDA — The New York Lottery announced Sunday a $1 million winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing was sold in Gowanda.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 8:46 pm
The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Shop N Save at 10 Buffalo St. in Gowanda.
Four $50,000 winning tickets were also sold in New York state — at Tulip Caterers in Franklin Square, 7-Eleven on French Road in Buffalo, Giovanni Wine & Liquors Inc. in the Bronx, and 1118 Mannat Inc. in Poughkeepsie.
The winning numbers are 35-36-44-45-67 and the Powerball is 14. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing is $340 million.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69.
The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
