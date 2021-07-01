11 receive Gregory Spring Perseverance Scholarship

OLEAN — Eleven recent area graduates of six Cattaraugus County high schools recently received awards from the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Portville Central School’s Alyssa Bushnell, Kaleb Shaw, Lucas Smith and Caleb Stromberg each received the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
Sarah Elsigan and Jeremy Taylor of Hinsdale Central School as well as Dairinn Finn and Nathan Andera of Allegany-Limestone Central School each received awards this year as well.
Also receiving scholarship support this year were Kaylee Brennan of Franklinville Central School, Clayton Rowland of Ellicottville Central School and Olean High School’s Paige Smith.
Established in memory of Gregory Spring of Allegany by his family, this scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Olean High School, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, Ellicottville Central School and Hinsdale Central schools pursuing a degree or certification, preferably in a trade or technical program.
Bushnell plans to study exercise science at SUNY Brockport. Shaw will study music education at Duquesne University. Lucas Smith will attend St. Bonaventure University to study criminology. Stromberg will attend Jamestown Community College where he will study health science.
Elsigan will study interior design at Cazenovia College. Taylor will study autobody collision repair at Alfred State College of Technology. Finn plans to study psychology at Ithaca College. Andera will pursue a degree in computer science at Jamestown Community College.
Brennan will attend Niagara University to study communications and media. Rowland will study environmental science at Finger Lakes Community College. Paige Smith will attend Jamestown Community College to begin studies in journalism.
Including this year’s awards, the Spring scholarship fund has made possible over $25,000 in scholarship awards.
Donations can be made to the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship and Awards Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.