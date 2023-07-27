OLEAN — Eleven graduates of Cattaraugus County high schools recently received scholarship awards from the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Three recent Portville Central School graduates received the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship this year, including Ciera Carapellati, Panya Cammeyer and Cole Faulkner. Each received a $1,000 award.
From Allegany-Limestone Central School, recipients included Eric Spring, Katie Curran and Hunter Miles, with each receiving $1,000.
Olean High School’s Jadon Blazejewski and Madisyn Cleveland also received $1,000 scholarships.
Benjamin Brol of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, Andrew Mulryan of Hinsdale Central School and Ellicottville Central School’s Samantha Stock each received $1,000 scholarship awards as well.
Established in memory of Gregory Spring of Allegany by his family, this scholarship is available to graduating seniors of Olean High School, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School, Ellicottville Central School and Hinsdale Central schools pursuing a degree or certification, preferably in a trade or technical program.
Carapellatti will study welding at Alfred State College. Cammeyer plans to attend Mercyhurst University to study applied forensics science. Faulkner will study social studies education at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Spring will attend Alfred State College to study electrical engineering technology. Curran plans to study baking and pastry arts at Johnson and Wales University. Miles will study culinary arts at Niagara County Community College.
Blazjewski will attend Alfred State College to study sports management. Cleveland will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford as an undecided major.
Brol plans to attend Finger Lakes Community College where he will study fish and wildlife technology. Mulryan will attend Alfred State College to study HVAC. Stock will study art and design at Alfred University.
This year’s Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship awards total $11,000.
Donations can be made to the Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship and Awards Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.