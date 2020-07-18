RANDOLPH — New Directions Youth and Family Services announces the 10th Annual Ed Krieger Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Cardinal Hills Golf Course in Randolph. The event begins at noon.
Krieger, a 20-year Air Force veteran, was diagnosed with bone cancer in October of 2010 and passed away in January of 2011. Through his work at nearly every New Directions program in the Southern Tier, Krieger was widely known for his positive, uplifting attitude by a legion of friends, co-workers and clients who had the opportunity to know him.
New Directions has honored Krieger’s legacy since 2011 with an annual golf tournament to benefit New Directions’ Southern Tier programs. Proceeds from the tournament will support leadership club activities and scholarships for youth at Randolph Residential and Southern Tier programs, including the Edward L. Krieger Memorial Scholarship, an annual award given to a New Directions graduating senior planning to pursue college or trade school.
The tournament is also dedicated to dearly departed New Directions Southern Tier staff members John Andrews, Gary Archer, Stephanie Canon, Joe Carra, Alex Foulk, Harold Nichols, Nicholas Shelley and Dale Wadsworth, with scholarships and awards given in their honor.
Online registration is required by Aug. 1, 2020 at https://fosteringgood.org/support/golf/. Registration is $75 per golfer and includes 18–holes of golf, cart, lunch and dinner, along with team and special hole prizes. Shults Auto Group is sponsoring a Hole-In-One contest and lead sponsors include VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home; Colecraft Commercial Furnishings; AmeriGas, and A Fresh Start, as well as family and friends of the honorees.
The event is open to the public and space is limited to the first 36 paid teams. All NYS and local health guidance must be followed.