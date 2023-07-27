ST. BONAVENTURE — At its 14th annual Friends of the Foundation Luncheon Thursday, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation remembered its roots while looking into the future by honoring the 2023 Friends of the Foundation and more than 120 area students who received scholarships in the past school year.
The Friends of the Foundation award is CRCF’s highest honor, and the long-time service and leadership of Dr. Lewis and Doris Reisner, and later Walt and Ruth Reisner, make them more than worthy honorees, as made clear by CRCF Board Vice President Mike Kasperski.
Three major endowments at CRCF bear the Reisner family name — the Doris Reisner Endowment Fund, Lewis and Doris Reisner Fund and Walter and Ruth Reisner Fund — together consisting of some $600,000.
“To the students today, consider following the lead of this family,” Kasperski said. “They led lives dedicated to giving of themselves, their time and expertise and their personal treasurers, and they did so humbly and for truly altruistic reasons.”
Lewis Reisner had a 45-year career as an OB/GYN, and estimated he delivered over 7,000 babies. His long and storied career in medicine inspired his wife, Doris, to establish the Lewis and Doris Reisner Fund to provide significant and lasting support to Olean General Hospital. Both the Lewis and Doris Reisner Fund and a fund bearing just her name support 10 annual charities designated by Doris before her passing.
Lewis and Doris’ son, Walter, took on the same philanthropic spirit and drive to make a difference in the community, particularly in the area of emergency medicine. In 1982, Walt and his wife, Ruth, founded Trans Am Ambulance Services, Inc.
When Walter passed away in 2017, Ruth decided to continue her husband’s memory by establishing a fund in their name to benefit two causes near to Walter’s heart, Olean General Hospital Foundation and Southern Tier Health Care System for emergency medical services or obstetrics.
Ruth Reisner, upon accepting the award, said it represents the work and selflessness of the entire Reisner family. She asked the 300-plus people in attendance to all stand and, after reading what various programs and services the Reisner family’s funds have gone toward, asked those who have been impacted to sit down. Everyone was sitting by the end.
“Isn’t it amazing how many lives in just this room have been touched by the Reisner family? It is evident that the memories of Lew, Doris and Walt continue to endure,” Ruth said. “However, what is truly remarkable is the positive impact their generosity has had on our community. The lives touched, the services improved and the opportunities created have made our community a better place for all.”
Ruth Reisner also congratulated all the students in attendance, encouraging them to remember their roots as they venture out into the world for the next stages in life. She asked them and all present to consider giving back to the community as the Reisner family had.
“The values, the traditions, the spirit of giving that bind us together,” she said. “Together, let us create a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.”
DURING THE past year, a total of 128 students together received 188 awards from foundation-managed scholarship funds for a total of more than $253,000.
Mary Freeman, Vice Chair of the CRCF Scholarship Committee, said it’s a privilege to read all of the students’ scholarship applications because they illustrate hope for the future, and it’s an honor for CRCF to add to that hope each year by assisting financially to help convert their dreams into reality.
“So many of you are already ‘growing good’ in your own way,” she said. “I implore you to maintain that spirit of growing good throughout your life and your careers.”
As is tradition, one of the scholarship recipients speaks to the room as a representative for all the students. This year, Emma Dwaileebe, a recent graduate of Olean High School, expressed her thanks to CRCF on behalf of all the scholarship recipients. She said by giving these awards, the committee says they believe in the students’ potential to make a difference in the world with a little less worry about where the financial support to do that will come from.
“All of the recipients in this room are their own person with their own ideas of what they want their lives to be,” she said. “But I’m certain about one thing – the hope you have provided us will ripple into more motivation to leave our mark and put our hope into others that they will do the same.”
THE LUNCHEON was bittersweet for CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit, who will be retiring from her position in September after 13 years.
CRCF Board President Lucy Benson said the Foundation has been blessed to have Buchheit’s leadership that grew and steered CRCF into an organization that now manages nearly $30 million across more than 300 funds, including over $2 million in grants.
“While she may be retiring from her position, we know she will always be a friend of the Foundation, and the Foundation will be a friend to her,” she added.
Buchheit said the luncheon is always one of her favorite events of the year, so it seemed appropriate that it would be held just a few weeks before her last day as director. She said everything CRCF does would not be possible without a huge team of people that believe in it and supported her along the way.
“Thank you again for all you’ve contributed to CRCF and to me personally,” she said. “I know everyone involved looks forward to another good year of ‘growing good,’ and I hope you will continue to grow good wherever you go from here.”
Benson also recognized the 11 new funds established at the Foundation since last year’s luncheon. They include Brady’s Cause Fund, the Carol Swanson Memorial Scholarship for the Performing Arts, the Eagle Scout Fund, the George and Marcia Pancio Scholarship, the Greater Olean Hospitality Sculpture Monument Fund, the Marianne Letro Laine Caregiver and Respite Fund, the Phyllis Green Memorial Scholarship, the Terrance and Judith Mark Scholarship, the Portville Historical and Preservation Society Fund, the Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship and the Wagner Family Fund.