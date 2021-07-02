BEMUS POINT — A Cattaraugus man was killed following a two-vehicle collision Thursday on Interstate 86, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.
Sheriff's deputies reported that they responded to a two-vehicle collision on I-86 in the town of North Harmony at 5:07 a.m. Thursday. The drivers of each vehicle — Bradley S. Wakefield, 51, of Cattaraugus, and Heather R. Capell, 32, of Brunswick, Ga. — were injured in the crash.
Wakefield died as a result of his injuries, deputies said, while Capell was being treated at an Erie, Pa., hospita.
Deputies did not release additional details on the collision, citing an ongoing investigation.