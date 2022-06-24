CATTARAUGUS — Three recent Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School graduates received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Kyra Frentz, Kara Navarre and John Visnesky received the May C. Carroll Scholarship for $1,000 each.
The May C. Carroll Scholarship is given to a graduating senior who is a resident of Cattaraugus. Recipients must demonstrate academic promise and be active in extracurricular activities and community service. The scholarship was established at CRCF through the May C. Carroll Trust.
Frentz plans to study early childhood and literacy education at SUNY Fredonia. Navarre will study sports management at Niagara University. Visnesky will attend St. Bonaventure University where he will begin his education in undeclared arts.
Navarre also received the Eric Peters Memorial Scholarship for $1,800.
Established in memory of former Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School student Eric Peters, this scholarship is for a graduating senior of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School with a preference for a student who is also a member of Little Valley United Methodist Church.