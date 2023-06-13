CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School announced Caitlin O’Neill is the valedictorian of the Class of 2023, while Marley Dundas is the salutatorian.
O’Neill is the daughter of Christopher and Elizabeth O’Neill and will graduate with a weighted GPA of 104.765%, an Advanced Regents with Honors diploma and a Mastery in Math and Science.
O’Neill challenged herself academically and took advantage of the several college courses offered at the high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Donate Life Club and Yearbook Club and consistently maintained High Honor Roll. O’Neill has put many hours into volunteering outside of school. She is also a talented student-athlete who played soccer and softball and actively participates in chorus and band.
O’Neill has received many awards and recognitions including the Henrietta Macduffie Manley Award, Babcock Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, Richard C. Peters/Barbara A. Peters Award, The Math Award and the 2023 New York State Academic Excellence Award. She enjoys listening to music, reading, hiking, skiing and playing video games in her free time.
O’Neill will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall and majoring in Astrophysics.
Dundas is the daughter of Michael and Jennifer Dundas and will graduate with a weighted GPA of 103.158%, an Advanced Regents diploma and a Mastery in Math and Science.
Dundas is actively involved in several extra-curricular activities. She is the Secretary of Natural Helpers, Treasurer of Yearbook Club, Senior Class Treasurer, Treasurer of Foreign Language Club, Vice President of National Honor Society, Ecos Club, Donate Life Club and a member of Girl Scouts. O’Neill is also a talented student-athlete and participates in varsity bowling and varsity soccer.
O’Neill is the recipient of many awards and recognitions including the Henrietta Macduffie Manley Award, Robert Manley Scholarship, 2023 Wellness All-Star Award, State of New York Office of the Attorney General “Triple C Award,” NYS Academic Excellence Award, Babcock Award, James R. Agnew Memorial Science Award, Memmott-Langhans Scholarship, TCA Scholarship, Excellence in Chemistry Award, Sports Booster Scholarship, The Big 30 Academic Scholarship, Erica Peters Memorial Scholarship, May C. Carroll Scholarship and Vincent C Horth Memorial Scholarship.
Outside of school, O’Neill enjoys fishing, learning about cars, being with friends and painting.
O’Neill will be attending the Rochester Institute of Technology in the fall for Mechanical Engineering.