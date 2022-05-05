Cattaraugus library receives Walmart Community Grant

CATTARAUGUS — The Cattaraugus Free Library was recently named a recipient of a Walmart Community Grant from the Springville store.
The library will use the funds to host several free community-based programs, including an hour-long animal show by REPCO Wildlife Encounters during the library’s annual summer reading program and an interactive, larger-than-life puppet show by the Springville Center of the Arts.
The Cattaraugus Free Library has been undergoing a major transformation over the past several years and is constantly trying to improve and adapt to the ever-changing needs of the community.
“This generous donation from Walmart will help further our commitment to offering free programs and learning experiences to all age groups within the community,” said Lori Antholzner, library director.
The library has also partnered with the Gowanda American Legion Auxiliary in an “Education Challenge” to collect school supplies for area school districts. Items collected included loose leaf paper, folders, pencils and calculators.
Items collected at the Cattaraugus Free Library were donated to the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District at the end of April.