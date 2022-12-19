About 240 children living in Cattaraugus County will have a merrier Christmas through the efforts of the Cattaraugus County Town Highway Superintendents’ Association.

The gifts are for children in foster care placements and for children receiving preventative services through the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services (DSS). Preventative services are assistance the department offers to families to prevent children from entering foster care.

