OLEAN — In just a 24-hour period on Tuesday, 68 nonprofit organizations in the area found out just how much the community cares about them when a total of $248,812 was raised through the Cattaraugus Gives program.
The local event orchestrated by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation was conducted during the national Giving Tuesday event which celebrated giving throughout the United States.
Kirk Windus, communication and fund development coordinator for the Community Foundation, said 1,224 donors provided the funds to 68 organizations that had registered for the event.
“The total raised this year more than doubles what was raised last year,” Windus said of the $110,996 raised in 2019.
“And I think last year tripled the amount that was raised the year before,” Windus added. “It’s pretty incredible with the growth that we’ve had so far in this program.”
Windus had noted earlier this week that the program took on more urgency this year due to the pandemic, and the nonprofits’ cancellations of fundraisers because of restrictions guidelines for community gatherings.
Windus said the top fundraiser of all the nonprofits was the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, which garnered $70,766 from 143 donors. The funds will benefit the Y’s Learning Lab and Child Care Program for elementary through sixth-grade students during their out-of-school time in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in New York state and McKean County in Pennsylvania.
Exceedingly beneficial to the Y’s donations were the Triple Match challenge sponsored by the Cutco Foundation and Western New York Foundation which matched each donation to triple the amount of giving. The Y’s total funds raised included two $10,000 matches.
The other two top fundraisers were the Pink Pumpkin Project that supports breast cancer survivors and fighters and accrued $28,200 from 61 donors; and the Olean Food Pantry which received $22,789 from 99 donors.
Barb Sweitzer, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said, “This generosity is incredibly important for our capacity to continue to meet the growing child care and learning lab needs of our youth and families.”
Brent Raabe, director of association advancement for the agency, added, “We can’t thank the community enough. ... It is through the incredible generosity of a community that cares, that the Y will support the youth and families through this trying period.”
Windus noted that in addition to the Y, every nonprofit that participated in the program did very well with donations.
“All of the nonprofits really stepped up in a way that meets people’s needs when they need it most,” he stated. “Some of them have changed their missions with their efforts and directives temporarily to support people during the pandemic.”
He said all totals for the nonprofits can be found at the cattaraugusgives.org website.
In addition to the donations, a number of the nonprofits won extra money in several categories.
“We had prizes for the organizations with the most donors, prizes for the organizations with the most gifts of $100 or more, social media prizes and more,” Windus said of the 25 organizations that received the cash prizes.
Winners of the prizes are listed at cattaraugusgives.org/prizes on the website.
“I can’t stress enough how much it means for the organizations to be able to win extra money,” Windus added. “The incentive this provides is really the reason things have grown (in the program) the way they have.”
Windus also noted that area businesses and the Community Foundation sponsored the prizes together by donating over $14,000.
An entertaining factor during the event occurred when the local duo The Chumps provided a livestream performance online.
“The entertainment was really great — it was a fun way to celebrate,” Windus concluded.