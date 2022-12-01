Empire Animal Rescue Society

Empire Animal Rescue Society volunteers show off some of the animals up for adoption this summer at the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce’s ChamberFest in June. The nonprofit received the most donations and the most individual donors during the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Cattaraugus Gives fundraising drive on GivingTuesday.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — More than a quarter of a million dollars flowed to local charities through the Cattaraugus Gives program this week.

Set for GivingTuesday, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation reported that $271,974 was donated to 75 groups by 1,349 donors.

