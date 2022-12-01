OLEAN — More than a quarter of a million dollars flowed to local charities through the Cattaraugus Gives program this week.
Set for GivingTuesday, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation reported that $271,974 was donated to 75 groups by 1,349 donors.
“I think it’s extremely, extremely impressive, especially considering the economy,” said Foundation Executive Director Karen Buchheit. “The need for the nonprofits is so great, people are so very, very generous.”
Compared to 2021, donations were down about 24%, while the number of donors declined around 17%. Donors gave an average of $201.61 this year, down from an average of $208.69 in 2020.
However, Buchheit said, there were some very bright spots.
“We were especially pleased to see the number of nonprofits increase,” Buchheit said, with the highest numbers to date of nonprofits registering (88) and receiving donations (75) through the effort.
She noted the value of having such a platform for fundraising, especially for groups that have no paid staff to handle fundraising drives.
“We’re just very glad to be able to host this,” she added.
Kirk Windus, communications and fund development coordinator, noted that the effort broke a major milestone on Tuesday.
“With this year’s total, over the past four years this program has raised over $1 million for nonprofits in Cattaraugus County,” he said. “It really was a difficult year with the economic uncertainties — to receive over $270,000 for the nonprofits in our community is astounding.
“I think that says a lot about the people and how much they care for the community,” he added.
Windus noted that while many of the donations come from corporate entities, “We’re really proud that a lot of the support for this day comes from the small donors.”
The top 10 groups by amount raised were:
- Empire Animal Rescue Society, $23,646
- YMCA of the Twin Tiers, $20,400
- Genesis House Shelter, $19,000
- SPCA in Cattaraugus County, $17,760
- Olean Food Pantry, $17,425
- Frank Pitillo Memorial Fund, $16,366
- Operation Warm Hearts, $13,310
- Olean Schools Foundation, $10,881
- Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, $9,355
- Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy, $6,500.
The top 10 groups by number of donors were:
- Empire Animal Rescue Society, 254
- SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 184
- Olean Schools Foundation, 167
- Ten Lives Club, 92
- Genesis House Shelter, 77
- Olean Food Pantry, 60
- Canticle Farm, 58
- Southern Tier Health Care System, 48
- Greater Olean Hospitality Sculpture/Monument Fund, 43
- Operation Warm Hearts, 40
Of the 88 groups collecting funds, 13 received no donations.
COMING IN AS “top dog” in terms of funds received and number of donors was Salamanca-based Empire Animal Rescue Society, with $23,646 raised by 254 donors.
“Honestly, we were shocked knowing how inflation and the economy have been,” said director Courtney Valent, adding she took a cat nap late in the evening, and when she awoke the group was in first place. “I didn’t know if it was real or not.”
“We didn’t expect to do half as good as last year, but our donors gave more than last year, and there were new ones,” she said. “We’re just really happy for all the groups that got donations this year.”
The Cattaraugus Gives effort is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit animal foster network, Valent said.
“We are just ecstatic because with inflation, our vet bills have almost doubled,” she said, noting that in 2021, the nonprofit spent around $130,000 on medical care for the animals in its charge. “That puts a big dent in it.”
Pushing the group into first place was a $2,000 donation from Matt Perkins of Perkins Trucking Service, in memory of his mother, Alice Perkins. Valent noted Alice was a volunteer for E.A.R.S. until her death in 2021.
“That was a cool little gesture,” she added.
In 2021, the group came in first in number of donors and second in total amount raised.