The African American Center for Cultural Development (clockwise, from top left), the Southern Tier Symphony, The Challenger Learning Center and the Twin Tiers Golf Club are among the 81 groups participating in the Cattaraugus Gives program next week on GivingTuesday.

 Olean Times Herald file photos

OLEAN — More than 80 area nonprofits hope for the community’s assistance during the annual Cattaraugus Gives drive next week.

Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event on GivingTuesday (Nov. 29) that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.

