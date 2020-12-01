OLEAN — Over the past year, numerous fundraisers for nonprofits across the region that were canceled due to the pandemic have made today’s Cattaraugus Gives campaign all that more crucial.
That’s the message from Kirk Windus, communications and fund development coordinator for the Community Foundation, who reported there are 70 nonprofit organizations in the area that are registered for the fundraiser and are counting on the generosity of the community for donations.
“We had more (nonprofits) get registered and involved early,” Windus said. “We’ve led more workshops to help people get prepared … I think for the most part, all of them have been really engaged” and learning more on aspects that include securing more matches.
“We’re really excited to see what happens this year, for sure,” Windus added. “Last year, participating nonprofits together raised $110,996 in 24 hours, and this year we expect even more.”
In reviewing the history of the program on the local level, Windus said this is the fourth year for the Community Foundation to lead nonprofits in the area to raise funds.
“We really kicked it into high gear last year,” he recalled. “This will be our fourth installment, but our second time hosting Cattaraugus Gives on our own without the support of the New York Gives program.”
The local program is hosted during the national Giving Tuesday event which celebrates giving throughout the United States today.
“Something we have wanted to celebrate from the beginning is the efforts of the Giving Tuesday movement nationwide,” he explained, noting the local program is solely managed by the Community Foundation and a technology partner.
Those who want to participate in the program need to visit the cattaraugusgives.org website and donate to nonprofits that are listed alphabetically and begin with the African American Center for Cultural Development and end with the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
While the Y is the last on the list, its needs are just as great as the other nonprofits, indicated Brent Raabe, director of association advancement of the YMCA. Raabe said the agency has been providing the Learning Lab and Child Care Program to elementary through sixth-grade students during their out-of-school time in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in New York state and McKean County in Pennsylvania.
Raabe said “virtual schedules, hybrid programs and the looming threat of another outbreak shutting down our schools are all stressors for families who still need to work.
“As our Ys have adjusted and enhanced programs to address the need for flexible out-of-school programming, they are receiving more requests for financial assistance (from families) than ever before,” he added.
Raabe said that because of this, the Y is hopeful that area residents will contribute to the agency, thereby allowing them to continue to support families in need of help for their children.
He said the Cutco Foundation and Western New York Foundation hope to inspire additional giving to the Y through their “Triple Match” challenge. The two entities will match each donation to triple the amount of giving.