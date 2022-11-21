CATTARAUGUS — Last month, Dr. Elizabeth O’Neil, director of the Cattaraugus Food Bank, expressed concern that FeedMore WNY wasn’t filling the food bank’s orders — leaving shelves nearly bare.
She wondered whether there would be enough for families that depend on the Mill Street food bank for their Thanksgiving meals.
FeedMore WNY didn’t send a Thanksgiving shipment, but allowed O’Neil to drive to their Chautauqua County warehouse where she picked up some turkeys and not much else. The warehouse was pretty bare, she said.
The FeedMore WNY truck did come with a small load on Monday that did not include all of the orders made by the Cattaraugus Food Pantry.
“I still had to buy meat and produce for Thanksgiving,” O’Neil said Monday.
After she went public last months with the problems, Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and some churches stepped up with food drives and contributions. Also, several individuals have given cash or checks for $50 to $100, which has also helped.
Donations from the workers at the West Valley Demonstration Project also helped out with their annual food donations to area food pantries, including Cattaraugus, O’Neil said.
“I was crying when West Valley showed up with a truck," she said. "We got some good canned goods including cranberry sauce and gravy."
For Thanksgiving, O’Neil said, “We served 82 families in one day, but we had to limit things. People were very understanding and grateful.”
O'Neil said FeedMore WNY has limited what it can send out to food banks, and many of the Cattaraugus Food Pantry’s orders go unfilled. ”We can’t get what we need,” she said.
One good thing since going public with her concerns is that FeedMore WNY has said they will not charge for food delivered in November and December, O’Neil said.
With rising food prices and 160 people to help with their food bills, O’Neil said she keeps thinking things will get better and that supply chain issues will be resolved.
A FeedMore WNY spokesman last month blamed a new computer system for the glitches in deliveries to area foodbanks.
O’Neil said she’s received the same information about the limited food deliveries, “but this has been going on since July. If they have food, why aren’t they filling our orders?”
It has also impacted food pantries in West Valley, Little Valley and Great Valley, which the Cattaraugus Food Pantry also assists, O’Neil said.
A small order was received late Monday morning from WNY FeedMore.
“They shorted us all of our cereal, mixed vegetables, no meat again, no apple sauce, no granola bars, oatmeal and (they) lowered our pizza kits,” O’Neil said. “No explanation as to why. Either get me the money for food or get me the food.”
O’Neil, who is also director of Saving Grace Outreach in Cattaraugus, said she’s been “robbing Peter to pay Paul” when it comes to making up shortages at the food pantry.