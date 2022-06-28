ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassadors have been busy spreading the benefits of milk — and offering a few samples of the stuff — during National Dairy Month.
Cattaraugus Dairy Ambassadors were on hand at the Tops Market at Ellicottville on Sunday to sample chocolate milk and to answer questions about dairy nutrition and life on the farm.
Then, ambassador Katelyn Storer and the associate ambassadors Olivia Shawley, Janessa Rublee and Addyson Shawley gave a presentation on kids and chocolate milk to a local elementary school.
In their presentation, the ambassadors said it is recommended that a child receives two-and-a-half to three servings of dairy a day. Chocolate milk is a tasty option that contains all the same nutrients and vitamins as white milk.
Among the same 13 essential nutrients as white milk are calcium, vitamin D and potassium, which are essential for kids’ growth, development and physical activity, the ambassadors explained.
Many may be concerned with the amount of sugar found in this nutrient-rick drink, but the ambassadors noted that chocolate milk only accounts for 4% of added sugar in kids’ diets.
Teh ambassadors said many young athletes drink chocolate milk after a long workout. It replenishes fluid and electrolytes post-exercise and supports bone health to reduce the risk of stress fractures.
To request an appearance from the Dairy Ambassador team, contact Katie Hill at katie_voelker@live.com.