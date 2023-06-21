ELLICOTTVILLE — Fifty-five of Cattaraugus County’s future leaders were recognized Tuesday night at the 21st annual Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award banquet.
The banquet, held at Holiday Valley Lodge, honored high school students who were recognized with a Youth Citizenship Award during the 2022-23 school year. The Youth Bureau presents the award weekly to a student in a county high school, which is printed in editions of the Olean Times Herald and Salamanca Press.
Before they graduate this weekend, the high school seniors in attendance received some words of wisdom from the current leaders in their hometowns, the county and across the region.
Youth Bureau Director Cathy Mackay offered the students 10 rules to live by, ranging from never break your promises and always be kind to make a bucket list while you’re young and, most importantly, practice gratitude.
“You will realize how beautiful it is here and how grateful you can be for having all of the blessings you have growing up here,” she said. “I never planned on being here 40 years ago, but I’m so happy that I am today.”
Guest speaker David Smith, mayor of Gowanda and principal at Gowanda Central School, congratulated the students on all they’ve done up to this point but implored them to keep focused on their goals and that they will overcome any adversity that comes their way.
“No matter what adversity you face, you’re actually worth more coming out at the other end of it,” he said. “Remember, that mess can be turned into a message.”
Smith shared that he had uphill battles all his life, from being born three months premature at less than two pounds to his mother dying of cancer when he was a teenager. But with a successful career as an educator and mayor and with a loving family, he told the students two other pieces of advice: communicate and let people help you.
“No matter what we’ve gone through or what we’re going through, your self-worth will not be changed,” he said. “There’s a room full of people right here — your families, friends and support systems — that love you, that pray for you, that care for you and that want the best for you.”
New to this year’s banquet, several of the honored students concluded the evening by sharing some thoughts with their peers, something Mackay said would be a nice change from the usual group of experienced speakers.
Although Mackay didn’t expect it, two students volunteered to speak without being asked — Ellie Strade of Allegany-Limestone and Faith Long of Salamanca. Chosen speaker Jaelyn Benjamin of Franklinville said staying strong and working hard through her own personal difficulties have paid off so far and encourage her peers to do the same.
“No matter how hard things get, find a way to persevere because it only makes you stronger in the end,” she said. “Congratulations again to all of you here tonight. We did it.”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer and representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio also offered their congratulations to the students and wished them the best in their future endeavors.
Honored Youth Citizenship Awards recipients include Amanda Adams, Isabella Baldwin, Thomas Bates, Jaelyn Benjamin, Maximilian Berlinski, Dominic Breton, Andrew Brodie, Benjamin Brol, Faith Brown, Harley Brown, Lucas Brushingham, Madison Callen, Taylor Chamberlain, Fransisca Childs, Danni Chudy, Madisyn Cleveland, Lita Conklin, Logan Crowell;
Jack DeRose, Joseph Dick, Mariah Downey, Marley Dundas, Emma Dwaileebe, Cole Faulkner, Benjamin Fisher, Mathurin Griffith, Joseph Harasta, Brandy Heckathorn, Andrew Herrick, Grace Hodara, Katie Krotz, Olympia Leckey, Faith Long, Ariel Maine, Natalie Maurer, Jocelyn Mentley, Angelina Mesiarik, Aiden Mikolajczyk;
Owen Nelson, John Ondus, Chance Padlo, Mario Pascucci, Ishana Ramlall, Natalie Reed, Michaella Rhodes, Evelyn Salzler, Drew Shull, Selena Smith, Eric Spring, Ellie Strade, Jillian Stebbins, Kendall Steward, Hannah Sutton, Zarin Tucker and Alysa Williams.