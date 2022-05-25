LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County ended 2021 with a $47.7 million fund balance — a $2 million increase — County Treasurer Matthew Keller told lawmakers Wednesday.
“It was a solid year,” Keller said.
The main reason for the increase was that the general fund sales tax receipts were $4 million over budget. The 2021 county budget projected sales tax numbers that were unchanged from the first year of the pandemic in 2020.
The $4 million represented a figure that was 24.5% over budget. Keller believes a combination of online sales taxes, general inflation and a favorable county economy are responsible for the increased sales tax revenues.
And the first quarter sales tax receipts are 9.1% ahead of the same period last year.
“The occupancy tax is at a record, too,” Keller said. “In 2019, we broke $1 million in revenue from the occupancy tax. In 2021 it was $1.2 million.” The first quarter occupancy tax revenue is 64% above the same period in 2021.
Another of the other positives contributing to the fund balance was the Department of Social Services, where Medicaid costs were down because people didn’t use as many medical services during the pandemic. That is a double-edged sword because a $2.1 million savings in the county’s self-insured health insurance plan in 2020 turned into $2 million over budget in 2021 as more people utilized medical services.
There was another $250,000 timber sale that was unexpected, Keller said.
Added up, everything equals $47.7 million in undesignated fund balance from 2021.
It represents nearly 24% of the total county budget. Auditing firms recommend being able to pay for at least three months of expenses from a fund balance or surplus, Keller said.
After the treasurer’s presentation on the fund balance, legislators authorized contracts with the cities of Olean and Salamanca and six towns for mosquito control funding.
Olean will pay $14,026 for the surveillance and control measures if necessary, Salamanca will pay $5,589; Allegany, $10,563; Carrollton, $1,770; Great Valley, $3,866; Hinsdale, $2,774; Olean, $2,519 and Portville, $3,151.
Legislators also authorized a contract with the state Health Department for $104,415 over three years for rabies program reimbursement including rabies vaccinations for pets and post exposure treatment for residents.
Also approved was a $35,000 contract with Be-A-Friend Program of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier to continue to provide mentoring for youths age 10 to 15.
The legislature also adjourned in memory of former County legislature Chairman Jamess J. Snyder who died earlier this month.
Snyder was one of the original members of the county legislature. He served for 39 years, including 13 as chairman. The legislative chamber was named after him when he retired at the end of 2019.