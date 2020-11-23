OLEAN — Some parts of Cattaraugus County look like they are on the way toward a restricted “yellow zone” due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Monday’s 32 positive coronavirus tests represented a 5.7% COVID-19 positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average is 6.8% and 14-day average is 4.8%.
The 32 new positives bring the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in the county to 888. There have been 24 deaths. Eighteen residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Watkins warned that 10 consecutive days above 3.5% can lead to a “yellow zone” designation to parts of the county by the state Health Department to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a yellow zone, 20% of students would need to be tested in any school districts each week, churches have a 50% capacity, a maximum of 25 persons for mass gatherings — indoors or outdoors — and dining is four-people per table.
Monday’s 32 positive coronavirus cases included five students from St. Bonaventure University, Watkins said. Last week’s county positive test results included 67 SBU students.
Among Watkins’ biggest concerns is that residents adhere to a safe get-together for Thanksgiving.
“I’m speculating that we will see an increase in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving. I want families to enjoy the holiday safely,” Watkins said.
He said if people from outside your household are expected, “you may all want to wear masks. Even if they do not appear sick or symptomatic, it’s possibly they (visitors) could be a carrier of COVID-19.”
Watkins urged residents to follow a few simple rules:
• Wear a mask when out in public places or when spending time with people you don’t live with.
• Social distance by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Stay home if you are sick — even if your illness is mild.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered families not to have more than 10 people in a home for Thanksgiving in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb is a member of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association executive committee that recommended sheriffs disregard the governor’s directive.
Whitcomb, who has had two relatives contract the coronavirus, said, “I encourage people to use common sense, although there will probably be people who do not. Shame on these people who are not using common sense.”
Watkins said as of Friday, there were 553 people in mandatory quarantine and 32 under traveler’s quarantine. Those traveling from out of state are warned to isolate for 14 days.
Eighteen of the new cases were from the southwest part of the state, seven from the northeast, six from the southwest and one from the northwest. Nineteen are females and 16 were males.
Only one of the 32 new cases knew they had been exposed to a COVID-positive individual.
To date, 129, or 14.5% are healthcare workers.
Anyone wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.