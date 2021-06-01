OLEAN — Nearly half of all Cattaraugus County residents age 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department.
“We should start seeing fewer numbers of positive cases,” said Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director of the county’s vaccination rate that continues to edge upward slowly.
With 49.3% of those age 18 and older and 40.2% of the entire population at least partially vaccinated, “It means we are really starting to see some headway in getting a majority of our residents vaccinated,” Watkins said.
“It’s good for the community,” he said of the increase in the vaccination rate. “It’s something we have been wanting to accomplish for a very long time.”
In the early months of the year when vaccine was in short supply, the conty health department couldn’t keep up with the demand.
“Anyone who wants to get vaccinated now has the opportunity,” Watkins said. “We are working on some incentives.”
He said if someone is unable to get to one of the vaccination clinics around the county, “We will come to them.”
Watkins said the health department is partnering with Chambers of Commerce in the county to make vaccinations available at pop-up clinics at large summer events including the Cattaraugus County Fair in August.
For those who are still on the fence about getting the vaccine, Watkins encouraged them to call the health department or their health care provider to answer any concerns.
“We will listen to their concerns and reassure them the vaccines are safe and effective and reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and death,” Watkins said.
The public health director said the most recent hospitalizations and deaths of county residents involved people who were unvaccinated. The vaccine is available to everyone 12 and older.
Testing is still available once a week through the health department, some pharmacies, medical practices and schools. “We are not noticing a lot of demand for testing right now,” Watkins said. Some may confuse the virus with seasonal allergies. “Those with even minor symptoms should take advantage of free testing,” he said.
New York recent followed CDC recommendations and said fully vaccinated individuals could go without their masks in most outdoor and indoor locations — except where masks are expressly required like medical facilities, schools and public transportation.
“If you are vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask,” Watkins said.
“But be careful,” he added. “The vaccine is not 100% effective. You could still contract a variant of the virus, so make sure you stay vigilant if you are not sure of a person’s vaccination status.”
On Tuesday, the health department reported six new COVID-19 cases. The total is now 5,711 residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Health department staff are following 48 active cases, 107 in contact quarantine and 13 in hospitals.
There are now 3,070 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the southeast part of the county, or 53.8%. The northeast part of the county has now had 1,089 cases, the southwest 860 and northwest 692.
There have been 3,050 cases associated with women or 53.4% of the total and 2,661 men.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10. The seven-day rolling average percent positive on Tuesday was 1.2%, while the 14-day average was 1.5%.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)