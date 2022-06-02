OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 20,374.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker downgraded the county’s community level of COVID infections from medium to low. Last month, the county was in the high category.
There were 249 active cases of the coronavirus in the county.
Nineteen of the new cases involved people who are vaccinated and nine were unvaccinated.
There have been 10,645 women and 9,729 men diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 27 months since the pandemic began.
The county’s average positivity for the seven days ending May 30, was 10.49%, down 3.09% from the previous seven-day period.
The CDC said there were 152.4 cases per 100,000 population in the seven days up to May 31. The 120 cases reported during that time was a 39.7% decrease from the prior seven-day period.
The CDC said there were five new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the seven days ending May 31, down 25% from the prior seven-day period.
The southeast part of the county has reported 9,352 cases during the pandemic or 45.9% of the total, the southwest 4,064 cases or 19.9%, the northeast 4.036 cases or 19.8% and 2,352 in the northwest or 14.3%.