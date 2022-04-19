OLEAN — New COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County jumped again on Tuesday with 45 cases reported by the health department. There are now 166 active cases.
That comes after 38 cases on Monday, 16 on Sunday and eight on Saturday.
It compares to 11 new cases on April 1 when there were 33 active cases and comes at a time when new cases had plateaued and were continuing a downward trend.
It is another indication that the wave of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron COVID-19 strain that has struck New York City and several Central New York counties is racing through this county.
The BA.2 subvariant is more contagious than either omicron or the delta variant, which caused a record number of cases in the county at the beginning of the year.
The 312 new cases so far this month compares to 411 cases in March, 1,161 in February and 4,739 in January, a record month. There have now been 18,445 cases since March 2020.
The southeast part of the county has reported 8,482 cases including 143 this monthly, the southwest 3,659 including 60 this month, the northeast 3,569 including 72 this month and the northwest 2,645 including 47 this month.
There have been 9,657 women who have tested positive including 166 this month and 8,788 men including 156 this month.
Cattaraugus County’s case rate for the seven days ending Saturday was 69.63 per 100,000 and there were two new hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
Data for the seven days ending Sunday shows a case rate of 84.08 per 100,000, up 12.28 over the p[revious seven-day period. The seven-day average positivity was 6.29%.
The county has 42,832 people who are fully vaccinated, about 56.3% of the population and 47,535 with at least one dose or 62.4%. There are also 22,102 people who have received one dose of a booster shot, about 51.6% of those who are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported Tuesday that New York’s COVID-19 rate was 23.77 per 100,000, while the seven-day average was 30.71 per 100,000.
Tuesday’s average state positivity was 6.18%.
Western New York cases are 32.62 per 100,000. There are currently 89 Western New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19.