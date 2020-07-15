OLEAN — A positive COVID-19 test Wednesday for a man from the northwest corner of Cattaraugus County pushed the county’s coronavirus count up to 112.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, county public health director, said the man was asymptomatic and had no significant travel history.
The man appears to be a contact of a contact of a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Watkins said. He was tested on Monday and the positive result was returned on Wednesday.
“He and his wife have been isolated in their home and she will be tested on Thursday,” Watkins said. Contact tracing has begun in the case, he added.
“We keep inching up,” Watkins acknowledged.
The county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on March 27. Last week, the county broke the 100 COVID-19, while two cases reported on Tuesday were linked to Fourth of July parties.
Anyone wishing to be tested for COVID-19 should call the Health Department.
On Wednesday, the county’s Coronavirus Hub showed 155 people in mandatory quarantine and 99 in precautionary quarantine that includes people returning from out-of-state visits to 22 states. That list now includes Ohio.
People returning from these states to New York are required to isolate themselves for 14 days.
New York’s ability to flatten the curve after being at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic for two months this spring has not escaped the notice of local hospital officials.
“Now, five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of positive cases across the U.S. has topped three million, by far leading the world,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health Systems.
“In New York state, the pandemic hit the New York City area hard in the spring and made New York the temporary epicenter of the disease in the country,” Zewe said.
“But, measures taken to flatten the curve — create additional hospital capacity, testing, an aggressive push for social distancing and masking and the painful closing of the economy — brought results, and at least for now, is keeping New York off the list of states now experiencing an explosion of new COVID-19 cases,” Zewe said.
Locally, Olean and Bradford have been spared the brunt of the virus, experiencing only moderate hospitalizations due to the virus, Zewe said.
“Cattaraugus County registered its 100th positive case while McKean County has seen only 20 positive cases, which pales in comparison to some urban counties which are seeing cases in the thousands,” he said.
To date, Olean General has seen a total of 18 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 while Bradford Regional Medical Center has had no COVID-19 inpatients. Both hospitals ramped up efforts up in the spring, adding capacity and safety measures in preparation for a possible surge.
“Reflecting on where we were in March, what we did and where we are now, it’s clear that we have been fortunate, at least up to now,” Zewe said.
“Our staff and our community pulled together to keep the impact of COVID-19 to a minimum and it’s been working,” he said. “I am so very proud of our staff for stepping up in the face of this pandemic. In spite of the threat our hospitals are safe and ready to care for patients.”
The pandemic is far from over, said Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer for UAHS, noting residents in the area need to keep their guard up, particularly with the spike in cases in most of the other states.
“We can’t be complacent because our numbers are low,” Mills said. “The one thing we know about this virus is that it is very aggressive and efficient. The numbers in many states are going in the wrong direction very quickly.”
Mills said “it’s becoming more apparent” that the virus may not be defeated until there is an effective vaccine available.
