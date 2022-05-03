OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services has begun accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program.
The program assists area youth between the ages of 14 and 20, who meet income eligibility requirements, find summer jobs.
Last summer, the program aided 73 area youths obtain jobs with 38 different employers.
Youth will be provided the opportunity to learn job interview skills, professional conduct, financial literacy and will be aided in finding employment.
For over 10 years, the Department of Social Services dedicated staff has administered this federally funded program to recruit, train and place youth with participating employers.
Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will return to running in-person outreach sites. Any youth interested in applying can complete and submit an online application at: https://www.cattco.org/social-services/summer-youth-employment-program.
If you complete an online application, you will still need an in-person appointment to complete requirements before being assigned to work.
Scheduled Outreach times are from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for the following dates and locations:
- Today — Salamanca Public Library, 155 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca.
- Thursday — Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville.
- Monday — Cattaraugus County One Stop, 175 N. Union St., Olean.
- May 10 — Cattaraugus Free Library, 21 Main St., Cattaraugus.
- May 12 — Randolph Free Library, 26 Jamestown St., Randolph.
- May 16 — Cattaraugus County One Stop, 175 N. Union St., Olean.
- May 17 — Salamanca Public Library, 155 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca.
- May 19 — Blount Library, 5 N. Main St., Franklinville.
- May 23 — Cattaraugus County One Stop, 175 N. Union St., Olean.
- May 26 — Little Valley Public Library, 110 Rock City St., Little Valley.
- May 31 — Salamanca Public Library, 155 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca.
Applicants will need the following documentation during your appointment: Proof of residence, Social Security card, photo ID (If 18 or over), school record work permit and parent or guardian signature on forms if the youth is under 18.
If you are unable to complete the online application or have further questions, please contact the Summer Youth Employment Program dedicated line at (716) 701-3774.