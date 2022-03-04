LITTLE VALLEY — A working group of Cattaraugus County lawmakers will study a proposal to build a backup E-911 Center, new Emergency Services offices and a cold storage building.
County Administrator Jack Searles will head the working group that also includes officials from the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services, Public Works and Buildings and Grounds.
Last month, Capt. Jordan Haines, chief of detectives of the Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Services Director Chris Baker made a presentation to the County Operations/Public Safety Committee outlining the need to get sheriff’s and Emergency Services equipment under cover.
Other concerns including a backup E-911 Center and new Emergency Services offices, which would free up space in the basement of the County Center were also addressed in the presentation at a joint meeting of the Public Works and County Operations/Public Safety committees Wednesday.
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, vice chairman Don Benson, R-Allegany; County Operations/Public Safety Committee Chairman Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda, vice chairman Joseph Boberg, R-Delevan, Laurie Hunt, R-Salamanca, and Kip Morrow, R-Portville were named members of the working group on Wednesday.
The group has set a tentative first meeting for March 16 at 2 p.m.
Before the committee was named, Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Portville, asked if the county was prepared to spend $5 million or more on the plan.
Searles said Thursday that the working group was a necessary part of the process of determining the need for the projects and how to meet the county’s needs. “What would it look like?” Searles asked. “Where would you put it? They need to see if it’s something they want to do.”
Searles said the county already “has a tremendous capital program this year”
It will be the working group’s job to refine the concept proposed by the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services. It would be a first step before contracting with an engineering company to prepare designs and finally authorize the project for bidding.
“We have no idea of the price yet,” Searles said. “What we have is a very raw concept. We need to sit down and hash some things out and nail down some costs.”
The cold storage building would need a fire suppression system. It’s not certain whether a concrete floor would be needed.