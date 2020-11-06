LITTLE VALLEY — With all the focus on counting absentee ballots in Pennsylvania the past few days, little has been said about counting absentees in New York state.
In Pennsylvania, Democrat Joe Biden surpassed President Donald Trump’s vote total on Friday, putting him on a trajectory to win the state and perhaps the presidency.
In “blue state” New York, Biden won the state’s 29 electoral votes, beating Trump 3.6 million votes to 2.8 million, or 55.4% to 42.7%.
Cattaraugus County gave Trump a victory with 18,539 votes to 9,934 for Biden, just short of a 2-1 margin. Much of Upstate New York was “Republican red.”
Cattaraugus County will start counting absentee ballots on Monday after random testing of three electronic ballot-reading machines — one from early voting and two from Election Day voting.
One of the first contests the county Board of Elections will be counting absentee ballots for is the Olean Common Council race in Ward 1 between incumbent Democrat Linda Witte and Republican challenger Laurence Bennion.
Early voting and Election Night totals show Bennion with a 48-vote lead over Witte, a former mayor. The unofficial Election Night totals were 435 for Witte and 483 for Bennion.
Other close races will be among the first ones for which the Board of Elections counts absentee ballots.
The Board of Elections sent out 5,395 absentee ballots and had received 4,339 back by Tuesday. The absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day including overseas and military ballots will be counted as quickly as possible, according to election commissioners Cortney Spittler and Kevin Burleson. They are not sure how long it will take.
The commissioners will also be ruling on up to 100 provisional ballots, cast by voters despite a question about their registration.