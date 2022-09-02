Cattaraugus County WIC program receives national award

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has received an award of excellence from the USDA for its Women, Infant & Children program, officials announced Thursday.
Cattaraugus County was one of several WIC clinics in New York named Gold Award winners for their work in improving the health of babies and mothers through breastfeeding awareness.
“Cattaraugus County WIC program is honored to receive the WIC Breastfeeding Gold Award of Excellence,” said Michele Phelps, county WIC program director. “Our peer counselors are passionate about breastfeeding and go to great lengths to help WIC participants meet their breastfeeding goals.”
Phelps said the county’s peer support means a great deal to local WIC families, the heart of it stemming from managing similar situations in parenting journeys. “The peer counselors make WIC extraordinary,” she added.
The Northeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced nearly 100 Breastfeeding Awards of Excellence across the country, including 11 clinics in New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“The awards program was established to recognize local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and activities,” said Lizbeth Silbermann, USDA FNS Northeast Regional administrator. “The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants.”
State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said the health benefits of breastfeeding are well-established, which is why the state Department of Health continues to work hard to encourage women to breastfeed and create a system of support for those who do.
“The USDA’s recognition of multiple WIC programs from New York State is further evidence that these programs are removing barriers and increasing the opportunity for women to breastfeed their newborns,” Bassett added.
August was Breastfeeding Month, and each year celebrations are held throughout the month highlighting the importance of breastfeeding as the best source of nutrition for a baby’s first year of life.
WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country and is uniquely positioned to help moms successfully breastfeed. USDA FNS announces its Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winners in support of this awareness month.
WIC serves to safeguard the health of low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating including breastfeeding promotion and support and referrals to health care.
More information about WIC can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/WIC.