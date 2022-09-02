Cattaraugus County WIC program receives national award

Members of the Cattaraugus County WIC Program with Olean Mayor Bill Aiello and Dr. Kevin Watkins, director of the county health department, celebrating World Breastfeeding Week on Aug. 4 at War Veterans Park.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has received an award of excellence from the USDA for its Women, Infant & Children program, officials announced Thursday.

Cattaraugus County was one of several WIC clinics in New York named Gold Award winners for their work in improving the health of babies and mothers through breastfeeding awareness.

