OLEAN — Steve E. McCord, director of Cattaraugus County Veterans Services, will be available to discuss Veterans Affairs benefit laws, the healthcare system or other concerns or questions veterans and their families may have.
He will be available in:
- Gowanda, American Legion Post, 1:30-4 p.m., Sept. 6
- Randolph, American Legion Post, 10 a.m. to noon, Sept. 13
- Little Valley, VFW Post, 1:30-4 p.m., Sept. 14.
- Franklinville, Town Clerk’s Office, 1:30-4 p.m., Sept. 19
Due to prior commitments, McCord will only make one trip to Little Valley this month.
Olean office hours are 8 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m. with prior appointment, Monday through Friday.
Appointments are required. You can set an appointment by calling (716) 701-3298. If no appointments are on the schedule for any of the days that he is at the above locations, McCord will not be traveling but will remain in the Olean office.