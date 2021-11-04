LITTLE VALLEY — The tentative $262.6 million Cattaraugus County budget for 2022 includes an additional $14 million in spending and a tax cut for two-thirds of the cities and towns.
County Administrator Jack Searles outlined the proposed budget to a special meeting of the Cattaraugus County Legislature Wednesday. The 2021 county budget was $248.5 million.
“Taxes are not going up in a municipality as a result of the (county) levy, but by the equalization rate,” which goes down if assessors do not keep up with property valuations, Searles said.
The increase in property values was another factor in keeping tax rates down. The town of Ashford’s property values increased 14.9%, Machias was up 12.4%, Coldspring, up 11.4%; South Valley, up 9.7%; East Otto, 9.6% and Leon, up 9.3%.
The full value assessment increased by 3%, or $149.34 million to $4.975 million, while the taxable value assessment increased $86.6 million, or 2.2%, to nearly $4.02 million.
The 2022 tax levy is pegged at $55.2 million, about $500,000 lower than the $55.7 million levy, or amount to be raised by property taxes. It is well below the state’s 2% tax cap, Searles pointed out.
Total revenues are up $12 million over 2021. Those revenues include $5 million in additional sales tax revenue — $3 million of which would go to the general fund and $2 million to the County Road Fund.
The budget calls for $8.5 million to come from the county’s fund balance, or surplus, to help fund the budget, including just under $2.5 million to reduce the tax levy, about $60,000 higher than last year. About $5.4 million from surplus will go to the county’s Pines nursing homes in Olean and Machias.
One revenue not in the budget again this year is Seneca casino revenue sharing payments. It has been five years since the county received any casino money as the Seneca Nation’s fight over the terms of the gaming compact remain mired in the courts and with the U.S. Department of the Interior.
No funding is included in the budget from opioid settlements either because not enough is known about the amount, the timing and any restrictions on the payouts.
Funding from the $14.7 million the county is receiving from American Recovery Act is being kept separate from the 2022 county budget.
The full value tax rate in the $262.6 million budget is $11.40 per $1,000, a 40 cent decrease.
The 2022 tax rate in the city of Olean would drop 2.3% to $12.76 per $1,000.
The town of Olean would go down 3.4% to $16.57 per $1,000, Allegany would go down 3.4% to $11.68 per $1,000, the town of Portville would go down 3.38% to $12.91 per $1,000 and in Hinsdale the tax rate would go down 3.43% to $13.06 per $1,000.
The Labor Relations and Human Services committees will meet to review the budget beginning at 3 p.m. Monday. Development and Agriculture, Public Works and County Operations meet starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 15, and the Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
A public hearing on the budget has been set for 5 p.m. Nov. 23, followed by a vote by county lawmakers.
The municipalities, the tentative 2022 tax rate and the percentage increase or decrease follows:
Allegany, $11.68, -3.4%
Ashford, $25.82, 10.09%
Carrollton, $14.42, 0.33%
Coldspring, $11.87, 3.29%
Conewango, $22.21, -1.47%
Dayton, $11.10, -2.64%
East Otto, $11.94, 2.8%
Ellicottville, $$11.44, -1.43%
Farmersville, $12.91, 3.35%
Freedom, $11.10, -9.19%
Great Valley, $11.94, -3.42%
Hinsdale, $13.06, -3.43%
Humphrey, $13.37, -2.27%
Ischua, $13.06, -3.44%
Leon, $14.42, 5.37%
Little Valley, $17.91, -1.81%
Lyndon, $11.81. -1.38%
Machias, $11.10, -12.09%
Mansfield, $11.10, -3.41%
Napoli, $11.10, -18.88%
New Albion, $19.83, 0.12%
Olean (City), $12.76, -2.3%
Olewan (town), $16.57, -3.4%
Otto, $11.10, -2.79%
Perrysburg, $17.28, -4.9%
Persia, $16.33, -6.23%
Portville, $12.91, -3.38%
Randolph, $15.86, 4.9%
Red House, $11.10, -3.43%
Salamanca (City), $79.53, 0.43%
Salamanca (Town), $13.88, 1.4%
South Valley, $16.57, 2.34%
Yorkshire, $82.28, -1.57%