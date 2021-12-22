Local unemployment rates were the lowest in November than any other November on record, state authorities announced on Tuesday.
The state Department of Labor, in its monthly report on the state’s labor force, reported that the unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County dropped from 4.3% in October to 4.1% in November. By comparison, the rate in November 2020 was 6%, while the rate in November 2019 was 4.4%. The highest rate in November recorded by modern standards was 10% in 1991.
The size of the labor force dropped by about 200 people to 32,500 in November. The labor force size in November 2020 was 33,100, while the labor force size in November 2019 was 33,500. The number of employed workers dipped by about 100 in November to 31,200 — the same as in November 2020, while there were 32,000 employed workers in November 2019. The number of unemployed dipped by about 100 in November to 1,300, down from the 2,000 reported in November 2020 and 1,500 in November 2019.
All numbers of labor force and employment status are rounded to the nearest 100 by the state..
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4% in November. By comparison, the rate in November 2020 was 5.5%, while the rate in November 2019 was 4.7%. The highest rate in November recorded by modern standards was 9.8% in 1991.
The labor force decreased by about 100 to 19,500 in November. The labor force size in November 2020 was 19,300, while in November 2019 it was 19,500. The number of employed workers dropped by about 100 to 18,700, compared to 18,300 in November 2020 and 18,500 in November 2019. The number of unemployed remained about the same for a third straight month at around 800, while the number in November 2020 was around 1,100 and the number in November 2019 was around 900.
Across the state, the unemployment rate dropped almost half a point from 5.9% to 5.5%. The rate in November 2020 was 8.3%, while the rate in November 2019 was 3.4%.
The highest unemployment rate in the state was 11.2% in Bronx County. The highest outside New York City was 4.6% in Montgomery County. The lowest unemployment rates — 2.8% — were recorded in Yates and Saratoga counties, followed by Columbia and Tompkins counties at 2.9%. Across the state, 36 of 62 counties reported rates between 3% and 3.9%.