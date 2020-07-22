State officials report that area unemployment figures dropped again in June, but are still at rates rivaling the height of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
Local unemployment rates fell by several points in June, but have a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels.
The state Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the rate for Cattaraugus County — taken from data in the middle of June — dropped to 12.9% in June, down from 13.3% from in May and 17.6% in April. Those rates are significantly higher than the 6.6% reported for March, using data compiled before the state shut down many businesses due to the pandemic.
In June 2019, the rate was 4.5%.
The rate reported Tuesday is the third-highest — with April and May taking the top spots — for the county in DOL records back to 1990.
The number of employed rose by 200 in June to 30,500, but was still below the 32,400 reported in March. The number of unemployed fell by 100 to 4,500. The figure peaked at 6,200 in April after rising from 2,200 in March. Before the pandemic, the last time more Cattaraugus County residents were out of work was in February 1992.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate rose to 10.6%, up from 10% in May but lower than the 13.2% reported in April. The rate in March — before the pandemic-related shutdowns — was 6.3%. Not including other pandemic months, the rate in June was the highest reported in the county since January 2011. In June 2019, the rate was 5%.
The number of employed was 17,200, down 100 from the month prior and down about 1,800 from a high of 19,000 in February. The number of unemployed grew by 100 to 2,000 in June, below the 2,600 reported in April but significantly higher than the 1,300 reported in the first three months of the year. Before the pandemic, the last time as many people were out of work in the county was in March 2013.
THE STATE’S unemployment rose to a high not seen since modern record keeping began in 1990. A rate of 15.6% was reported for June, up from 14.2% reported in May.
Figures in New York City’s five counties — which still have not reopened as the rest of the state has — showed those counties led the state in unemployment.
The county with the highest rate was Bronx County, at 24.7%. The top five counties were all in New York City — Bronx followed by Queens County at 21.5%, Kings County (Brooklyn) with 20.5%, Richmond County (Staten Island) with 18.1%, and New York County (Manhattan) with 16%.
The state outside of New York City rose to 12% from 11.5% in May. The rate in April was 15.4%, while a 4.4% rate was reported in March.
The county with the lowest rate was Hamilton County, with 7.7%. Sixteen counties reported rates below 10%, with four below 9% — up form 13 in May, and none in April.
