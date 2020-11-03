LITTLE VALLEY — Along with state and federal races, Cattaraugus County residents cast thousands of ballots to determine local races on Tuesday.
All vote totals are tentative, according to the county Board of Elections. While the tallies include the 6,103 early votes cast before the election, they do not include the thousands of absentee ballots returned to election officials — almost 4,000 by Wednesday, with more expected to have been dropped off at polling stations across the county Tuesday.
Results will be canvassed in two weeks for an official count.
All told, around one in four ballots cast in the county were cast in an alternative fashion than the regular polling station, officials previously told the Times Herald.
Not all races reported results by press time.
Town races included:
• Town of Allegany: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote two: Kathleen Martin (R) 517, Alexander Nazemetz (R) 432.
• Town of Ashford: Not available at press time. Justice, 4-year, vote two: Kay Hebdon (Fairness) , write-in ; Councilman, 1-year vacancy: James Boberg (R)
• Town of Dayton: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Christine Rupp (R) 479, write-in 61.
• Town of Ellicottville: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Robert Germain (R) 548, write-in 5.
• Town of Farmersville: Not available at press time. Justice, 4-year term, vote for two: Shane Krotje (R), Jennifer Holmes-Karcher (R)
• Town of Franklinville: Not available at press time. Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Wayne Holden (D, R, C). Council, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Heather Stevens (R, Restore Our Town)
• Town of Freedom: Not available at press time. Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Kara Brunner (D, R); Jennifer Daugherty (C, WF, G, I). Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Arthur Baker (D), Robert Morgan (R)
• Town of Leon: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Jennifer Herman (Common) 82, write-in 166.
• Town of Little Valley: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Vance Hess (D) 215, Christine Wrona (R) 453, write-in 1. Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Holly Urbanski (R) 576, write-in 1.
• Town of Napoli: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Jeffery Stacey (R) 377, Jack Fuller (Tax Cut) 29.
• Town of Otto: Councilman, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Kevin Walker (R) 287, write-in 1.
• Town of Perrysburg: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Lori Dankert (R, C) 635, write-in 2.
Town of Persia: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Mark Schindler (R,C) 714, write-in 3.
• Town of Randolph: Not available at press time. Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Jeffrey Greeley (R)
• Town of Salamanca: Justice, 4-year term, vote one: Seth Hostuttler (R) 222.
• Town of Yorkshire: Not available at press time. Justice, 1-year vacancy, vote one: Donna Lavery (R)